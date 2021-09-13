HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $26.58 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

