HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $247.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

