HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,153 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.