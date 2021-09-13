HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 79,448 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,448 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $129,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

