Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Himax Technologies worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

