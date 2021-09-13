Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 914.80 ($11.95). 20,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 905.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862.74. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

