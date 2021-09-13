HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $197,300.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00172970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.94 or 1.00118091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.98 or 0.07263854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00881546 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.