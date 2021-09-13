Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.72 on Monday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

