HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

