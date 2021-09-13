Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.64. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 5,329 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.