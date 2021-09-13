Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.64. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 5,329 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

