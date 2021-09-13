Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Acquires C$75,000.00 in Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$37.67. 47,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,040. Home Capital Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

