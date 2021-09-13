Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $223.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

