Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.36. 54,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

