Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.65. 88,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average of $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

