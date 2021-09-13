HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Reaches $613,598.18

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $613,598.18 and $1.91 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

