Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $495,306.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.