Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

