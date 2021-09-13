Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.