Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.87). 34,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 122,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.40. The company has a market capitalization of £510.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

