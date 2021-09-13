Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $969.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 969.40 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 964.20 ($12.60), with a volume of 1230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963 ($12.58).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 823.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.