HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.00 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

