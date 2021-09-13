HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $4,340.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000124 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

