Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,791 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

