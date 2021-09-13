Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. 329,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

