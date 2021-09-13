Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

NYSE:HUM traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,103. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

