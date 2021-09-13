Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 1.6%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). 562,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 535,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Afke Cornelia Saskia Schipstra bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Humanigen Company Profile (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.