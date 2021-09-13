Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,907,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 667,509 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 661,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

