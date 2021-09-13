Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.30 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $8.30 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $44,585.49 or 0.99661387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00174980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,403.23 or 0.99253969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.17 or 0.07157769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00906088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

