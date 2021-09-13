Hush Price Tops $0.0755 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $787,634.23 and approximately $667.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00285958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00177570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

