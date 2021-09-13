Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 110,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,790,126 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

