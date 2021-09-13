HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

HUYA stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. HUYA has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HUYA by 1,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 238,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HUYA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

