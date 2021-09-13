HYCON (HYC) One Day Volume Hits $46,331.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $527,849.96 and $46,331.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00068115 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

