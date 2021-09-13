Hydra Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Hydra has a market cap of $79.46 million and approximately $975,279.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $20.59 or 0.00046117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00122395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00174844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.81 or 0.99665250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.40 or 0.07104683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00922869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,118,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

