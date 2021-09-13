HyperAlloy Market Cap Achieves $116,134.08 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $116,134.08 and $8.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About HyperAlloy

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

