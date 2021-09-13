HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.21 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $35.21 million and $3.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,079.95 or 1.00053174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00844697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.00439398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00300419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002236 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

