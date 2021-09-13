Hyperion (HYN) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $428,053.87 and $225,561.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00152277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

