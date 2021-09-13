Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $6,557.84 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $13,978.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,557.84 or 0.14483686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00173620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,166.40 or 1.00665020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.09 or 0.07181257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.44 or 0.00892475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

