iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
ICAD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,155. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
