iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,155. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.