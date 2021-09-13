ichi.farm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00123657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00177495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.55 or 0.98734355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.93 or 0.07080726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00903912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.