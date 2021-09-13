iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.25. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

