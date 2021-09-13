Idena Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $153,529.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00081672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015893 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,892,034 coins and its circulating supply is 50,308,669 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

