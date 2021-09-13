IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $23.09 on Monday, hitting $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,949. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.24 and a 200-day moving average of $587.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

