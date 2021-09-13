IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

