IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $70,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $681.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $677.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

