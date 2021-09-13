Idle Price Tops $5.66 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00012658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $219,890.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,863.39 or 1.00366344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.34 or 0.07202168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.20 or 0.00910976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

