Idle Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00012845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $225,269.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00173760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.16 or 0.99768310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.13 or 0.07195154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00889862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

