IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.57

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.57 and last traded at C$47.21, with a volume of 125127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.87.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.96.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.