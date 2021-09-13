Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $436,624.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and $436,624.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00172970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.94 or 1.00118091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.98 or 0.07263854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00881546 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

