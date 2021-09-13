II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.12.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $769,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.