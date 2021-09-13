IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Analysis

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IKONICS and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $73.89, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than IKONICS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.04 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A StoneCo $644.50 million 20.78 $165.69 million $0.57 76.09

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93%

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats IKONICS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

